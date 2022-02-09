Karnataka hijab row: 'Ruckus over hijab a criminal conspiracy to misinform on uniform', says Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Giving his opinion on the already escalated hijab row in the state of Karnataka, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the ongoing controversy on the hijab row which has led to ruckus in the country was nothing but a criminal conspiracy.

Adding that all the institutions have a dress code that must be followed, Naqvi said that it leads to maintaining disciple and decorum.

"Ruckus over hijab is a criminal conspiracy to misinform on uniform. Every institution has its own dress code, discipline & decorum. People who are part of 'India bashing brigade', defame India & Pakistan stands ready for ‘Jugalbandi’ with them," news agency ANI quoted saying Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Adding that communal angle should not be put to the issue of hijab, Naqvi said that there are a few extremists and so-called secularists who are trying to escalate the matter.

The socio-economic and religious rights of the community are protected and people are just making a communal issue out of an institute’s rules about decorum, Naqvi had said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that wearing a uniform is compulsory for students if they want to attend classes. Nagesh said that since the High Court has not passed any order in the case, the government notification regarding the dress code in educational institutions will continue to remain valid.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray opined on the issue saying that there should not be a place for any other dress other than the school uniform at the schools and that prescribed uniforms should be followed in schools and colleges.

Religious or political controversies should be kept away from the centres of education, he added.

Protests have erupted in several parts of Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:40 PM IST