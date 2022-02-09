Karnataka Hijab row: Religious matters should not be taken to schools, says BJP MP Hema Malini

Commenting on the ongoing controversy in the state of Karnataka over hijab row, veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that religious matters like this should not be taken to educational institutes like schools and colleges. They should all follow and respect the uniform code.

"Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school," ANI quoted saying Hema Malini.

Meanwhile, amid the growing controversy over wearing of hijab in schools and colleges, the Karnataka Police on Wednesday banned gatherings, protests and agitations near schools and colleges for the next two weeks with immediate effect.

"Gatherings, agitations or protests of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect," the Police order stated.

The decision comes a day after the Karnataka government had ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days following the row on hijab in the state.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, CM Basavraj Bommai announced a three-day holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Protests erupted across Karnataka after some students alleged that they were denied entry to college and attend classes while wearing hijab. Protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court referred the matter of allowing students to wear hijabs in educational institutions to a larger bench.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:35 PM IST