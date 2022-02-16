Karnataka hijab row: HC begins hearing petitions challenging hijab ban in educational institutes

The Karnataka High Court has begun hearing on petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state, news agency ANI reported.

A full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin on Monday resumed the hearing today at 2.30 pm.

The bench had last week given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final order of the court, thus barring the use of both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:31 PM IST