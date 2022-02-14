Karnataka hijab row: Govt to issue SOPs for wearing headscarf in schools premises

In a move to resolve the standoff on the wearing of hijab in educational institutions, the BJP-led Basavaraj Bommai government is contemplating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) even as the matter is pending with the High Court.

According to sources, the new guidelines will allow students to wear hijabs and burkas while entering institutional premises, then change into uniforms rather than making them stand outside and remove the headscarf.

Reading between the lines of the High Court order which banned students from wearing any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending, the new SOP would allow students to come to the schools and colleges in hijab but change to prescribed uniform after they enter the premises.

The new move comes after some students came to attend classes Monday wearing hijab despite the court order.

They were asked to remove their hijab by school authorities standing outside the school gate. To prevent such situations, the government is likely to come up with a new set of guidelines soon.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:52 PM IST