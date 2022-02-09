Karnataka Hijab row: 'Govt notification will continue to remain in effect, uniform compulsory to attend classes', says Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh joined the hijab row and while making a remark on the High Court's decision of referring the case to a larger bench, Nagesh said that as no interim order has not been given, so the notification which had been done according to Karnataka Education Act will be valid till some judgement comes from the court.

"Since the court has not passed any order to provide interim relief to the students, the Govt notification (with regard to dress code) will continue to remain in effect. Uniform is compulsory for students to attend classes," ANI quoted saying Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh.

The Karnataka High Court referred the matter of allowing students to wear hijabs in educational institutions to a larger bench.

On Tuesday, the state education minister had reiterated government's stand on the hijab row and said the uniform policy introduced by the government is very clear. He also urged students to maintain peace while the High Court hears the matter.

"State government's stand on uniform policy is very clear. Hearing of a petition filed in the high court by some students on this issue is going on. The government has declared a three day holiday for 9-12 standards in order to maintain law and order. I request everyone to maintain peace," BC Nagesh tweeted.

The Karnataka on Tuesday government had ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days following the row on hijab in the state.

BC Nagesh earlier today had also said that religious slogans like "Allahu Akbar" and "Jai Shri Ram" cannot be encouraged on campuses of educational institutes.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, CM Basavraj Bommai announced a three-day holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

