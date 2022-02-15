Karnataka hijab row: Govt imposes Sec 144 in 9 districts including Udupi, Bengaluru, Mysuru ahead of college reopening

Following the ongoing controversy over hijab in the state of Karnataka, section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Tumakuru district from 6 am on 16th February ahead of Pre-university colleges reopening. The order is applicable in 200 meters of PU colleges, degree and other colleges.

Earlier, the Udupi district administration on Feb 13 had imposed prohibitory orders in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.

Section 144 has been imposed in total nine districts including, Udupi, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Shimoga, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

Police personnel have been posted in several towns and near schools to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Sunday warned trouble makers of legal action in view of his decision to reopen schools up to class 10 from Monday.

Bommai said that high schools are reopening from Monday in the state and District Commissioners and school managements have been told to conduct peace meetings and classes will be held peacefully.

Meanwhile, the students have filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka high court that has asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:31 PM IST