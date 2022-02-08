Karnataka Hijab row: All schools and colleges shut for 3 days, tweets CM Basavaraj Bommai

Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. He has also appealed to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai wrote: "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

This comes as protests for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka.

State's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday while appealing for peace said no one should give an opportunity to use the police force. The Home Minister's warning came as tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

"You (students) are all educated, you have to think about your future. After two years of COVID-19, this year classes have been conducted in a good way. This is the time for you to prepare for your exams that are coming up in a couple of months," Jnanendra said.

Noting that religious forces behind such incidents have to be quelled and everyone should think about the country, the Minister in a video statement said, "We should all stand together as brothers, as the children of this country. Uniform is a sign of equality. Educational institutions are not the place for practicing our religion or to showcase our costumes." "Everyone should maintain peace. Don't give an opportunity to use the police force. I appeal to parents to guide their children and let's all work towards colleges functioning in a peaceful manner," he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will continue the hearing on the hijab row at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:47 PM IST