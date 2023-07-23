Karnataka High Court: Second Wife’s Complaint Not Maintainable

Karnataka High Court |

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has set aside the conviction of a 46-year-old man under Section 498A (married woman subject to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the complaint was by his 'second wife' which would make the marriage 'null and void'.

The complainant-woman had claimed that she was the second wife of Kantharaju and they lived together for five years and had a male child. But later she developed health issues and was affected by paralysis and became incapacitated. Kantharaju allegedly started harassing her after this point and subjected her to cruelty and mental torture.

HC: Courts committed error in applying principles

“Once PW.1 (complainant woman) is considered as second wife of the petitioner, obviously, the complaint filed against the petitioner for the offence under Section 498-A of IPC ought not to have been entertained,” said the single judge bench of Justice S Rachaiah.

“In other words, a complaint filed by the second wife against the husband and her in-laws is not maintainable. The courts below committed error in applying the principles and also the law on this aspect. Therefore, interference by this court in exercising the revisional jurisdiction is justified,” it said.

The court was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by Kantharaju, a resident of Vittavathanahalli in Tumakuru district.

