Karnataka: High Court labels lawyers' association as 'unprofessional', here's why

Bengaluru: In a stinging comment, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday labelled a lawyers' association in Mysuru as unprofessional.

The observation came up on a petition challenging the lawyers' body's decision barring its members from representing Nalini Balakumar, a woman charged with sedition for holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Mysuru University last year.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Oka said: "Is it not unprofessional on the part of the lawyers to issue such a resolution? The Supreme Court has said this... Should you (KSBC) not take action against such lawyers. Look at the resolution, some member of the Bar has signed this...Bar Council must be proactive. These are societies of lawyers," Bar and Bench reported.

It is alleged that the Mysuru Bar Association passed the resolution restricting lawyers from appearing on behalf of Nalini, but it was later alleged that the Mysore City Advocates Multipurpose Cooperative Society passed the resolution.

The High Court wondered if notices were issued to the Mysore City Advocates Multipurpose Cooperative Society. To this the Mysuru District Bar Association said that the society had responded saying it had not passed the resolution. The Mysuru Bar Association and the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) are respondents in the case.