Karnataka: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru, claim 52 lives in 2 months; prompts urgent action | Twitter

Severe pre-monsoon rains accompanied by thundershowers, gusty winds, and hailstorms have battered parts of Bengaluru, leading to multiple casualties and significant damage to property. The city's infrastructure has also been severely affected, with reports of sinkholes and flooded streets causing chaos for commuters.

In response to the worsening weather conditions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has devised a plan to establish temporary monsoon control rooms across the city. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting to discuss disaster management and provide immediate relief to affected individuals, a report in India Today stated.

Raging Pre-Monsoon Rains

Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall, thundershowers, and hailstorms, causing widespread disruption and destruction. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting continued showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the city.

Loss of Lives and Property

Tragically, the relentless rains have resulted in 52 deaths between April and June, as reported by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Some casualties were attributed to falling trees, thunder strikes, or individuals being swept away by rainwater. The Old Mysuru region has also been severely affected by torrential rains, with numerous uprooted trees damaging high-tension power lines and causing power outages in several areas. Properties have suffered extensive damage, and relief measures are being implemented to assist affected families.

Infrastructure Woes

Bengaluru's infrastructure has been strained by the inclement weather conditions, exacerbating existing issues. Sinkholes have emerged in various parts of the city, including a significant one in the BTM layout of Silicon City, causing traffic congestion and posing risks to commuters. Additionally, flooded streets have made transportation challenging and added to the overall traffic problems in the city.

Temporary Monsoon Control Rooms

In response to the worsening situation, the BBMP has devised a plan to establish temporary monsoon control rooms throughout Bengaluru. Initially, 63 control rooms will be set up at the sub-divisional level by June 1. These control rooms aim to coordinate efforts and provide swift assistance to affected areas.

Government Action and Relief Measures

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats to discuss disaster management strategies. Following the meeting, immediate relief measures were directed to be provided to affected individuals and properties. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh has already been given to the families of the deceased, and relief for livestock loss and damaged houses is also being arranged.

Future Forecast and Precautionary Measures

The IMD has forecasted scattered rainfall across south India, including Karnataka, in the coming days. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in specific regions. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has instructed officials to visit villages, assess ground realities, and make informed decisions based on the situation. Furthermore, precautions such as closing waterlogged underpasses and implementing scientific clearance methods have been recommended to address the ongoing challenges.