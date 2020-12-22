Karnataka HC stays govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers.

A division bench of Chief justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty stayed the order, which was issued on August 31 earlier this year. "We direct that no further steps shall be taken on the basis of order based August 31," the bench said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by an NGO named People Union of Civil Liberties, Karnataka, challenging the August 31 order wherein the government had granted permission for the withdrawal of prosecution of 61 cases under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court has directed the state government to file its statement of objections to the petition by January 22, 2021, and posted the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2021.