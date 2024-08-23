Karnataka HC Stays Cruelty Case Against Man For Not Allowing Her To Eat French Fries, Cancels 'Look Out Circular' Against Him

A man who was under investigation following allegations by his wife that he denied her french fries after childbirth was granted relief from the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The court granted him interim relief by staying the cruelty case filed against him.

The court observed that the charges against the man were "absolutely trivial" and stayed the investigation against him.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the man was booked under Section 498A (cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly not allowing his wife to eat french fries after childbirth.

"Allowing any investigation against the husband would amount to an abuse of the process of law and would give undue weight to the wife's allegations that she was not given french fries at the relevant point in time. Therefore, there shall be an interim stay on all investigations concerning the husband," Justice M. Nagaprasanna was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The High Court also allowed the man to travel to the USA for work after he assured the court that he would cooperate with the authorities.

Based on the wife's complaint, the man and his parents were booked under Section 498A of the IPC. However, the court had paused the investigation against his parents.

In her complaint, the woman accused her husband of not allowing her to eat french fries, rice, and meat soon after she gave birth to their child.

In a counter-argument, the husband told the court that during their six-year stay in the USA, his wife made him do all the household chores before the birth of their child.

The man also stated in his court filing that any time she wasn't on the phone, she was watching Pakistani dramas, according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Nagaprasanna noted that this was a clear misuse of legal procedures and that the Look Out Circular was being "weaponised" in the case.

HC Judge Questioned woman for demanding ₹6,16,300 for maintenance

Recently, a video from the Karnataka High Court showing a woman judge questioning the lawyer about his lady client's demand of getting Rs 6,16,300 per month from her husband surfaced on the internet. The video shows the woman judge rapping the lawyer for the unreasonable alimony demand made by the woman from her divorcing husband.