Karnataka Guv has given assent to Contemptuous Bill called Protection of Right to Religious Freedom: President of Region Catholic Bishop's Council's

A day after Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave his ascent to the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance'(anti-conversion ordinance), President of K'taka Region Catholic Bishop's Council on Wednesday said that Guv has given a nod to Contemptuous Bill.

Dr Peter Machado said, "Our delegation met him and appealed not to give ascent to the bill but our request was not considered."

Dr Peter who is also Metropolitan Archbishop of Bangalore further said, "The Christian Community will pursue the options available to it to democratically ensure that this Act will not come into force."

'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one member short of majority.

Last week, the state cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to this contentious law against unlawful religious conversion, which has been opposed by opposition parties and Christian religious leaders.

According to the government note, the ordinance is for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The ordinance says that any converted person, his parents, brother, sister or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption or in any form associated or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion.

The violators will be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term of three years but which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine of Rs 25,000.

The Congress Karnataka unit had been opposing the bill calling it "draconian" and "anti-constitution".

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:05 PM IST