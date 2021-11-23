Karnataka: Govt lays down conditions for waiver of RT-PCR test requirement for Maharashtra returnees; check here

Karnataka government on Tuesday laid down conditions for waiver of RT-PCR test requirement for those returning to their homes in Karnataka within two days of their stay in Maharashtra.

According to a circular issued by the state government, those returning from Maharashtra to their home town in Karnataka within 2 days of stay in the state shall comply with the following requirements for waiver of RT-PCR test report.

1. Should have two dose Covid -19 vaccination certificate and fourteen days should have lapsed after the second dose.

2. Shall be strictly free from any sympozets of Cavid -19 like fever, cold, cough, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc.

3. Shall self-monitor their health for seven (7) days on return duly complying with all Covid-19 protocols and get tested immediately if any Covid -19 symptomps develop.

4. Produce a valid travel ticket of bath to and fro journey to ensure 2 days of stay in Maharashtra.

Two weeks ago, the government had said that those who visit Karnataka from Maharashtra for short duration need not produce negative RT-PCR certificates. The state government had exempted those who visit Karnataka for two days or less from producing such certificates. However, they must have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and follow COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,001 and death toll to 38,182 on Tuesday.

The day also saw 379 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,083. Out of 224 new cases reported on Tuesday, 122 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 300 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,707.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:29 PM IST