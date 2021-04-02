Karnataka govt issues new guidelines amid rising COVID-19 cases; check out the full list

Bengaluru: Alarmed at the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19, the Karnataka government Friday introduced fresh regulations. This included the closure of gyms and swimming pools and a reduction in the seating capacity of pubs, bars and theatres to 50%. Gyms and swimming pools shall remain closed and rallies, dharnas and public gatherings have been prohibited.

In places of worship, individuals are permitted to visit and offer prayers only. There shall be no gatherings, functions, etc. In apartment complexes, the common facilities like gyms, party halls, club houses, swimming pools, etc. shall remain closed.

Physical classes for students from Class 6 to 9 have been suspended, while Classes 10, 11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode. However, attending these classes in person is not mandatory. Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board or University examinations and of Health Sciences will continue. Boarding schools and residential hostels shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10, 11, 12 and for students of higher and professional courses appearing in Board and University examination and Health Sciences.

The number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants has been pegged at not more than 50% of the capacity and if they do not follow proper norms like ensuring wearing of masks and physical distancing, the facility shall be closed till the pandemic subsides.

Shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc. have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of norms, failing which the premises will be sealed till the end of the pandemic.

In cinema halls, alternate seating will be subject to a maximum of 50% seating capacity in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including within BBMP limits, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

Karnataka has been seeing a fresh surge of cases since the onset of March. For the first time in five months, the number of new cases crossed the 4,000 mark this week. On Friday, there were 4991 new Covid cases with Bengaluru alone recording 3509 cases.