Karnataka govt issues advisory urging public to defer travelling to Kerala till Oct-end over rising COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka has issued an advisory to the public to defer their plans to visit Kerala till October end, if there is no emergency or urgency, with a view to avoiding a possible third wave of Covid-19 and emergence of Nipah virus in the state.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K, in a tweet, said: "Considering the prevailing situation in neighbouring Kerala, all educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, industries, hotels and other establishments in the state have been advised to instruct their wards to defer their travel from Kerala until the end of October 2021".

The advisory, signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar, further asked the administrators or owners to advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October.

“Further, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from Kerala, though (they) bring negative RT-PCR reports, are testing Covid positive during repeat tests and the number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” the advisory mentioned.

The "more precautious step" was recommended by the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a meeting held Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has stepped up vigil at borders after the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kozhikode in Kerala.

Subsequent to the outbreak, the Karnataka health department has strengthened its surveillance and preparedness in the districts bordering Kerala. The government’s main focus is in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara.

An advisory from the Additional Chief Secretary reads, “A systematic surveillance system is a necessary method to identify clusters of encephalitis cases resulting in early detection of a Nipah outbreak. Suitable samples to be collected with all necessary precautions from suspected and probable contacts and sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for laboratory confirmation.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:42 PM IST