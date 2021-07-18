Karnataka govt announces new set of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, allows theatres, colleges to operate at 50% capacity

The Karnataka government on Sunday informed that cinema and theatre halls in state can open at 50 percent capacity, while night curfew with new timings will continue. The state government announced a new set of Covid-related lockdown restrictions that will come into effect from Monday in the state.
The decisions were taken after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who returned from Delhi, met senior officials and ministers at his official residence in Bengaluru to discuss the coronavirus situation.
R Ashoka, Revenue Minister, after the meeting, said, "Some more relaxations to the Covid bandh. Closed and open auditoriums are permitted. Night curfew from 9pm to 5am is now from 10pm to 5am... Some more business activities will continue."
Here's a look at the revised instructions issued by the Karnataka government
1.Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the state.
2. Cinema halls/ multiplexes/ theatres/ rangamandiras/ auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate at 50 per cent of its seating capacity strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.
3. Colleges and institutions pertaining to Department of Higher Education, permitted to re-open from July 26, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs
4. Only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges/institutions. Attendance of students will be optional.
5. All Skill Development trainings including long term technical courses are permitted.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra - which have contributed 80 per cent of new cases and 84 per cent of deaths in the past week.
After the Covid second wave in April, the state government had enforced lockdown like measures since April 27, however, after the pandemic second wave's curve started flattening since mid June, the state government has effected lifting of these curbs in a phased manner.
