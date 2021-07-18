Karnataka govt announces new set of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, allows theatres, colleges to operate at 50% capacity

The Karnataka government on Sunday informed that cinema and theatre halls in state can open at 50 percent capacity, while night curfew with new timings will continue. The state government announced a new set of Covid-related lockdown restrictions that will come into effect from Monday in the state.

The decisions were taken after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who returned from Delhi, met senior officials and ministers at his official residence in Bengaluru to discuss the coronavirus situation.

R Ashoka, Revenue Minister, after the meeting, said, "Some more relaxations to the Covid bandh. Closed and open auditoriums are permitted. Night curfew from 9pm to 5am is now from 10pm to 5am... Some more business activities will continue."

Here's a look at the revised instructions issued by the Karnataka government

1.Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the state.

2. Cinema halls/ multiplexes/ theatres/ rangamandiras/ auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate at 50 per cent of its seating capacity strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.

3. Colleges and institutions pertaining to Department of Higher Education, permitted to re-open from July 26, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs