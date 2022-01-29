e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in straight sets to win Aus OpenGandhidham-Puri Express leaves Nandurbar station after flames doused
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

Karnataka: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot meets former CM BS Yediyurappa after his daughter found hanging

The Governor's office informed that Gehlot offered his condolences on the demise of the daughter of Yediyurappa.
ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa | File photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa | File photo

Advertisement

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot met former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday, a day after the latter's daughter was found hanging in the apartment.

The Governor's office informed that Gehlot offered his condolences on the demise of the daughter of Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru, said BS Yediyurappa's Office.

ALSO READ

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at Bengaluru apartment Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at Bengaluru apartment

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Advertisement