Karnataka Governor-AirAsia Flight Goof Up: Investigation Launched After Thaawarchand Gehlot Left Behind

Representational image |

While the AirAsia staff said that the governor arrived late the boarding gate, Thaawarchand Gehlot’s team maintained otherwise.

AirAsia India launched an investigation after one of its flights departed without boarding Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. While the airline staff did not allow him to board the flight saying Gehlot arrived late, the governor’s officers said he arrived on time but was waiting at the airport lounge.

Gehlot was to reach Raichur district to attend a convocation on Thursday, for which he had to board AirAsia India flight I5972 to Hyderabad from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot | Twitter

Complaint lodged against AirAsia India

According to the governor’s staff, Gehlot’s luggage was already loaded in the flight; as he waited in the VIP lounge. However, upon reaching the boarding gate, the governor and his staff realised the flight had departed – potentially breaching protocol.

The governor’s protocol team interrogated AirAsia India’s staff over the matter. The team also reportedly lodged a complaint at the airport police station.

AirAsia India apologises

Meanwhile, the airlines issued a statement apologising for the incident.

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the governor’s office to address the concerns. Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the governor’s office,” AirAsia India said in a statement.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)