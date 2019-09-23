Karnataka government reduces traffic penalties levied by Motor Vehicle Act 2019

The high traffic fines are reduced in Karnataka state under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019. Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa announced last week about altering the heavy imposed traffic fines. Also, he mentioned that he is following Gujarat's footstep in reducing the fine, according to the report published in Indian Express.

Since the implementation of heavy traffic penalties in the state, huge amount was collected from the riders who didn't wear helmet. According to the new notification issued on Saturday, September 21, 2019, the fine of not wearing a helmet is reduced to Rs.500 from Rs.1000. The same fine reduction would be applicable for not wearing a seatbelt. For driving without license riders would be charged Rs.1000 and for 3 wheelers and 4 wheelers it would be reduced to Rs.2000 from Rs.5000. But the penalties charged for over-speeding, drunken driving and racing driving would remain same. Over speeding would charge Rs.2000 as penalty while Rs.10,000 would levy for drunken driving. The fine of Rs.5000 also remains same for racing and trails of speed. These revised fines has been imposed from 22nd September across the entire state.

The Deputy CM of Karnataka Karjol stated that he oppose the high fines, also he remark the "good roads" are the main reason for major fatal accidents. A week back, CM Yediyurappa mentioned that he will follow the revised pattern of MV Act applied by Gujarat. “What Gujarat has done, it has come in papers. I will get that order copy and do it. I will see to it that it (penalty) is ….not too heavy,” PTI had quoted him saying.

While curtailing the heavy impose traffic penalties Gujarat's CM Vijay Rupani stated that his government is not interested in harassing people by levying steep fines or dragging court cases for years , but safety of people is government’s top priority. The revised act has been regulated from 16th September in Gujarat.