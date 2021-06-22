Karnataka: Former PM HD Deve Gowda asked to pay Rs 2 Crore damages in defamation case by infra company

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has been ordered to pay Rs 2 crore in damages to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE) by court here in connection with a defamation case against him for statements he made in a television interview in 2011.

Gowda, who has been having a running battle with NICE’s Managing Director Ashok Kheny, had accused the company of looting public money and also said that the BOOT project is actually a "loot project". The Janata Dal (Secular) leader also referred to NICE and Kheny as "land mafia”.

The company is building the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project, a mega integrated infrastructure project that would reduce the travel time between the two cities considerably. The project is one of the largest Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) projects in India and is currently stuck because of the stand taken by the JD(S)..

The company told the court that Gowda, during the interview to a Kannada channel, levelled unnecessary and slanderous allegations against NICE and Kheny.

It sought Rs 10 crore in damages and a permanent injunction against Gowda from making defamatory comments against the company, according to NDTV.