Karnataka floats global tender for COVID-19 vaccines; Dy CM CN Ashwathnarayan says 'can expect entire population to have at least single dose by December end'

In a bid to inoculate citizens at a higher pace, the government of Karnataka has decided to float global tender for procuring vaccines. The Deputy Chief Minister of state CN Ashwathnarayan said that, "We need to see how the response will be, anybody across the world can supply. We are trying to reach out wherever we can."
Besides, the state government has also placed orders for 2 crore vaccine doses with Serum Institue of India and 1 crore with Bharat Biotech. "They have started supplying, around 10 lakh vaccines have been supplied by the SII and around 1.5 lakh doses have been supplied by Bharat Biotech," he said. |"We're requesting them to scale up the supply," Mr Ashwathnarayan added.
Further he also said that by August, we will have huge vaccine availability and probably by end of December, it can be expected that the entire population to have at least a single dose.
Currently, Karnataka is under a strict lockdown as the state had seen a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases due to which the BS Yediyurappa govt had to place strict restrictions in place to curb the spread of virus.
The state may be inviting another wave of COVID-19 in the state by reducing the number of tests from 1.9 lakh daily a month ago to over 93,000 now, warned a member of the state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The state had conducted 97,236 tests on Monday out of which 38,603 people were found to be positive whereas on Tuesday 93,247 tests were done and 30,309 people tested positive.
This was in sharp contrast to 1.72 lakh tests on April 28 and 1.9 lakh on April 24.
Batting for extensive COVID-19 tests, Dr Giridhara R Babu, a TAC member and Professor of Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, said those who have not been tested yet could be spreading the infections further.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported its highest ever single day recovery with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh cases which is at 30,309. However, the state recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the toll at 22,838.
The number of new COVID-related deaths on Monday was 476. Out of the 30,309 fresh cases registered on Tuesday, 8,676 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, which is a decline of over 4,600 cases compared to Monday, when the city had reported 13,338 cases
