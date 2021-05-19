Karnataka floats global tender for COVID-19 vaccines; Dy CM CN Ashwathnarayan says 'can expect entire population to have at least single dose by December end'

In a bid to inoculate citizens at a higher pace, the government of Karnataka has decided to float global tender for procuring vaccines. The Deputy Chief Minister of state CN Ashwathnarayan said that, "We need to see how the response will be, anybody across the world can supply. We are trying to reach out wherever we can."

Besides, the state government has also placed orders for 2 crore vaccine doses with Serum Institue of India and 1 crore with Bharat Biotech. "They have started supplying, around 10 lakh vaccines have been supplied by the SII and around 1.5 lakh doses have been supplied by Bharat Biotech," he said. |"We're requesting them to scale up the supply," Mr Ashwathnarayan added.

Further he also said that by August, we will have huge vaccine availability and probably by end of December, it can be expected that the entire population to have at least a single dose.

Currently, Karnataka is under a strict lockdown as the state had seen a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases due to which the BS Yediyurappa govt had to place strict restrictions in place to curb the spread of virus.