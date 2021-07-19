Karnataka: Fire breaks out at college in Mangaluru on day one of SSLC exam; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a biology lab of a private college in Babbukatte, Mangalore district of Karnataka during the class 10 exams of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board which began on Monday amidst a slew of precautions and measures against COVID-19.

According to an on-duty teacher, "the fire broke out while the SSLC exam was going on. All 208 students have been shifted to another building."

So far there are no reports of injuries to any students or faculties in the school.

The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams began across the state on Monday, amid COVID-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination. This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day. On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.