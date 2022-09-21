Karnataka: FIR registered against more than 300 people for attacking Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Haveri | Twitter

An FIR has been registered against more than 300 unidentified people belonging to the Muslim community for allegedly attacking Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Ranebennur area of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The incident reportedly took place when the procession was going towards the city, Dargah. The police has informed that the crowd attacked the procession at around 8.30 pm with lethal weapons, triggering violence in the area. Stone pelting was also reported from both the sides.