Karnataka farmers team up with Flipkart to home deliver mangoes

Karnataka farmers are teaming up with e-commerce major Flipkart for the home delivery of mangoes, an official said on Tuesday.

"The mango board (Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd) is connecting mango growers and farmers producer organisations (FPO) with Flipkart for home delivery of mangoes," Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Principle Secretary, Department of Horticulture, told IANS.

Kataria said the e-commerce player will market the farmers'' produce to a wider audience.

"Flipkart has a major customer base and it will be pushing the information to its clientele. When people visit the website, they will have information about the mangoes," he said.

According to Kataria, the prices of the fruits will fixed by the farmers, while the e-tailer will coordinate with them and present the produce on its platform for sale.