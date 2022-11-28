e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: Farmer travels 415 km to Bengaluru to sell onions, gets Rs 8.36 for 205 kg

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
The viral receipt | Twitter
GADAG: A receipt has gone viral on social media, where a farmer from Gadag got Rs 8.36 after selling 205 kg of onions at the Yeshwanthpur market in Bengaluru.

The distraught farmer had posted the receipt on social media, warning other farmers not to bring their produce to Bengaluru.

The wholesaler, who has issued the bill, has valued the onions at Rs 200 per quintal. But after deducting Rs 24 as porter charges and Rs 377.64 towards freight, he has given Rs 8.36 to the farmer, Pawadeppa Hallikeri from Timmapur village. 

Nearly 50 farmers from Gadag, who had gone to sell onions at the Yeshwanthpur market transporting it over 415 km, were surprised to see the price at Rs 200 per quintal, while it was around Rs 500 just a few days ago.

Furious at the ridiculous prices, farmers are now planning a protest to force the state government to announce a minimum support price for their produce.

Declare onion MSP for Karnataka farmers soon

“Farmers from Pune and Tamil Nadu, who bring their produce to Yeshwanthpur, are getting a good price as their crop is better. But still, none of us expected the price to be this low,” Pawadeppa told news agency the new Indianexpress.

“I got just Rs 8 and posted the receipt on social media to alert other farmers to avoid the Yeshwanthpur market as the Gadag and north Karnataka onion crop is not getting a good price there. I have spent more than Rs 25,000 to grow and transport the crop to the market.Many farmers like me are now disappointed,” Pawadeppa said.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Gadag district president Yallappa Babari said, “We have requested the state government to declare the minimum support price as soon as possible as farmers have suffered losses this whole year due to continuous rain. If no decision is taken, we will take out a protest in the first week of December.”

