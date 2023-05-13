 Karnataka Elections Result: CM Bommai takes lead in Shiggaon; turncoat Shettar takes lead in Huballi Dharwad
Bommai was contesting against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan. Meanwhile Shettar was pitted with BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai, and JD(S)'s candidate Siddalingeshwar Gowda Mahanta Wodeyar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Basavaraj Bommai (left) and Jagdish Shettar (right) |

Karnataka Chief Miniser Basavaraj Bommai, who contested the polls from Shiggaon, is currently leading in the constitutency. Meanwhile, Jagdish Shettar, who left BJP and joined Congress, is leading again in Huballi Dharwad constitueny.

Laxman Savadi leads

Another BJP turncoat, Laxman Savadi, is leading from Athani constituency. Notably, he was the first to quit BJP and join Congress after the saffron party denied him ticket.

Counting begins

Counting of the votes for 224-seat Assembly began at 8 am on May 13 at 36 centres across the southern state. BJP and Congress have been giving tough fight to each other as per the early trends. A clear picture can be seen only after noon.

The magical number for the parties to stake a claim and form government is 113. With exit polls prediciting a hung Assembly, all eyes are on the results today. The stakes are even higher since this is first significant poll before General Assembly Elections, 2024.

Karnataka is BJP's southern bastion and is eyeing for a successive term while Congress is hoping to make a comeback. But the leads at present are showing that the grand old party has taken a lead.

