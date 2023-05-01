Karnataka Elections 2023: Person who threw phone at PM Modi’s convoy had no ill intentions, say cops | Twitter

A mobile phone was thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during a BJP roadshow in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday, causing a security breach. However, the person who threw the phone had "no ill intentions" behind it, according to the police.

The phone was traced back to a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) worker and was handed over to the person by the Special Protection Group (SPG), who were guarding the Prime Minister at the time. The person who threw the phone has been summoned to record a statement, stated a report.

Security breach incident in Mysuru

During the Prime Minister's roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday, a mobile phone was thrown at his vehicle. Footage shows the phone being thrown towards PM Modi's vehicle, but he narrowly escaped any mishap. The police have stated that the person who threw the phone did so in excitement, rather than with any malicious intent.

Large crowd gathered for roadshow

The roadshow saw a large number of people and BJP supporters lining the streets to greet PM Modi. The Prime Minister was travelling in a specially designed vehicle and reciprocated the greetings by waving to the crowds. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags in support.

Karnataka Assembly elections

The Prime Minister is currently in Karnataka conducting poll rallies and roadshows to campaign for the BJP in the final leg of the campaigning. The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10, with the counting of votes taking place on May 13.

Ensuring PM Modi’s security during election campaigns

PM Modi's security is of utmost importance during election campaigns, as he has been the target of multiple security breaches in the past. The SPG, which is responsible for protecting the Prime Minister, has been deployed to ensure his safety during the ongoing Karnataka Assembly elections.