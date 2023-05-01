Karnataka Elections 2023: Opinion poll predicts BJP as single-largest-party with 109 seats while Congress lags at 81 seats; JDS poised to be kingmaker

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | PTI

The opinion poll released by Zee News-Matrize shows no clear winners in upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, with BJP emerging as single largest party with 109 seats. The Congress party is seen lagging at 81 seats in this opinion poll. Meanwhile, the JD(S) is poised to emerge as kingmaker in this poll with 31 seats.

The poll predicted 42% vote share for the saffron party, while it gave 40% vote share to the grand old party. JDS is predicted to get 15% vote share, while others will get 3% vote, as per this poll.

Prediction of Zee news-Matrize opinion poll:

BJP - 103-115

INC - 79-91

JDS - 26-36

Key findings of poll:

Modi X factor, Bharat Jodo Yatra has little impact

As per the poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to be a significant factor in determining the outcome of the polls. On the other hand, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by Rahul Gandhi is not expected to have much influence on the Congress party's performance. Additionally, the poll suggested that Mallikarjun Kharge's derogatory remarks about Narendra Modi being a "poisonous snake" may work in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bommai most popular face for CM

The Zee News-Matrize opinion poll also disclosed other results, indicating that Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent Chief Minister from the BJP, is the preferred candidate among the people, followed by Congress' Siddaramaiah, JD(U)'s H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Congress' D. Shivakumar.

Nonetheless, most individuals have expressed contentment with the Chief Minister's performance, as per the poll results.

Zee News-Matrize has asserted that their opinion poll on the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections has the most substantial sample size among all other polls. They selected 1.80 lakh males and 1.12 lakh females from both rural and urban regions for the survey. The pollsters have also acknowledged a possible 5% margin of error in the poll results.

About Karnataka Elections

On May 10, the Karnataka Assembly Elections will take place, and the vote counting is set to occur on May 13. The state has a total of 224 assembly seats.

The upcoming elections are anticipated to be a three-way contest between the Congress, the BJP, and the JD(S). However, the AAP is also participating in the race, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI, CPI(M), AIMIM, and Social Democratic Party of India have also nominated their candidates.