Karnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on counting day

HD Kumaraswamy | Twitter

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, May 11, flew to Singapore for a health checkup.

The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.

According to a report in news agency PTI, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, left to the island-nation with his personal assistant and a few others and would be back on Saturday morning.

The elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday, and counting of votes is slated for Saturday.