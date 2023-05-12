 Karnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on counting day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on counting day

Karnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on counting day

The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
HD Kumaraswamy | Twitter

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, May 11, flew to Singapore for a health checkup.

The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.

According to a report in news agency PTI, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, left to the island-nation with his personal assistant and a few others and would be back on Saturday morning.

The elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday, and counting of votes is slated for Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on...

EC raps Congress over allegations of EVM tampering in Karnataka polls: 'Voting machines never sent...

EC raps Congress over allegations of EVM tampering in Karnataka polls: 'Voting machines never sent...

6-year-old Arishka Laddha from Pune becomes the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest Base Camp

6-year-old Arishka Laddha from Pune becomes the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest Base Camp

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel kicked bowl of milk kept for strays, allege animal activists sharing...

Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel kicked bowl of milk kept for strays, allege animal activists sharing...