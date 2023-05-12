Karnataka Elections 2023: Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup, expected to return on counting day

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, May 11, flew to Singapore for a health checkup.
The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.
According to a report in news agency PTI, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, left to the island-nation with his personal assistant and a few others and would be back on Saturday morning.
The elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday, and counting of votes is slated for Saturday.
