Karnataka Elections 2023: JD(S) to cash in on BJP's Linagayat CM narrative

The BJP move to launch a ‘Lingayat as CM’ narrative has come as a blessing in disguise for the Janata Dal (Secular). The party is planning to use the BJP move to launch a counter-narrative pointing out how the Vokkaligas have always been kept out of power.

The party is also planning to point out how former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswamy was ‘betrayed’ by BJP when he was the CM.

The party held a rally in Hassan on Thursday evening where the Gowda clan put up a united face. The rally was a part of the filing of the nomination for the Hassan seat by Swaroop Prakash — an HDK nominee.

Hassan is considered a JD-S bastion since the former PM hails from the district, but BJP had left the party red-faced when its candidate Preetham Gowda won the seat in 2018. JD(S) had won all the other six seats in the district.

Winning back the seat is a prestige issue since Preetam had challenged the Gowdas to contest against him.

With BJP’s Lingayat as CM narrative coming to its aid, Gowda launched a counter-offensive saying Swaroop must win “at all costs”.

“I know what Preetham Gowda has done. He must be defeated in the interest of the district,” he said. “Our entire family has come together to defeat the BJP here. Last time also, the BJP would not have won. Preetham Gowda is an accidental MLA,” he said.

Before Swaroop was chosen as the JD-S candidate, there was a bitter war of words between Bhavani Revanna, Gowda’s daughter-in-law, who was keen on getting the Hassan seat, and HDK.

He warned the detractors against playing with the Gowdas. “Our entire family has come together to defeat BJP,” Gowda said and promised to retain the Old Mysuru belt as the pride of the Vokkaligas.

Turning emotional, he said “At 92, I have come to you seeking your support to help the party.”

Despite his failing health, Gowda plans to tour the Old Mysuru belt intensely and focus on seats in other regions where the JD-S has a good chance to win.

Meanwhile, S Gurucharan, former ZP chief and nephew of former chief minister SM Krishna, joined JD-S as he was denied a Congress ticket. He was keen on getting the ticket for Maddur. Kumaraswamy met Gurucharan at his house in Maddur.

Gurucharan lashed out at Congress for declining him the ticket. “For two years, I was made to believe I will get the Congress ticket. I was denied the ticket because I have no money,” he said.

“When SM Krishna joined BJP, my father SM Shankar and I remained in Congress. Today the party has given a ticket to a person who never worked for it.”

