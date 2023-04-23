 Karnataka Elections 2023: JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised in Bengaluru weeks before state goes for polls
The JD(S) leader was single-handedly leading the party's campaign across the state for the May 10 Assembly elections. He has also developed a minor lung infection and is said to be affected by dust allergy.

Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following fever and fatigue. In a media release, Kumaraswamy stated that there is "no need for the panic" and he will resume campaigning after taking rest. The doctors have said that he developed symptoms of fever after being "tirelessly" involved in election campaigning.

The JD(S) leader was "single-handedly" leading the party's campaign across the state for the May 10 Assembly elections. He has also developed a minor lung infection and is said to be affected by dust allergy. The former Chief Minister was advised hospitalisation following symptoms of fever. His supporters and party workers are being asked not to come to the premises of the hospital.

Sources close to him have said that he might be discharged by Sunday evening. Party workers and family members are concerned about Kumaraswamy's health as he had undergone heart surgery earlier.

