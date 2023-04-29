Karnataka Elections 2023: In BJP's show of strength, PM Modi leads massive road show in Bengaluru

In anticipation of the upcoming assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted his inaugural roadshow in Karnataka. This massive display of political power by PM Modi is an attempt to help the BJP, the ruling party in Karnataka and the gateway to the south, to maintain their hold on power. The roadshow was held in the Bengaluru North constituency.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a minimum of 19 rallies in various locations across Karnataka until three days prior to the state's May 10th elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗿, 𝗔𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗱𝗸𝗮𝗿: 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

During his speech, the Prime Minister dedicated a significant portion of it to criticizing the opposition Congress, specifically targeting its leader DK Shivakumar in Karnataka.

"The Congress is abusing Modi in the same way that they had abused Babasaheb and Veer Savarkar. I feel honoured for being treated at par with such great personalities. I consider it a reward," PM Modi said.

The BJP candidate, ST Somashekar, from Yeshwantpur constituency in northwest Bengaluru, has received a significant boost to his campaign thanks to the 3-km-long roadshow. With a whopping 5.6 lakh voters, this constituency is the second-largest in the city.

𝗬𝗲𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗽𝘂𝗿'𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

Yeshwantpur is known as the stronghold of the Vokkaligas and Gowdas, with an estimated population of 150,000. Mr. Somashekar, a three-time MLA from the region, played a significant role in orchestrating defections that led to the downfall of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress alliance government in 2018.