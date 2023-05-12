Karnataka Elections 2023: HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) refutes claims of

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy | File Photo

One day before the election results, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) led by HD Kumaraswamy suggested that Karnataka is still susceptible to political maneuvering and complex calculations, and dismissed reports claiming that it had decided on a course of action in the event that it becomes the kingmaker.

Have not decided anything: JD(S) state Chief

The party's state chief CM Ibrahim, talking to reporters, said: "He (Tanveer Ahmed) is not our spokesperson, and he is not a member of our party. He is nothing, he has left us long back. We have not decided anything (on coalition government), we will wait for the results."

On Thursday, Ahmed had asserted that the JD-S had received indications from both the Congress and the BJP as most exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka. However, it was not disclosed with whom they would ally. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy, who left on Wednesday night, is presently in Singapore.

"The decision is done. It's taken. We will announce it to the public when it is the right time to," he had said.

Exit polls show hung assembly, JD(S) may emerge kingmaker

Despite exit polls indicating that the Congress may have an advantage in Karnataka, which is considered the BJP's stronghold in the south, the party expressed confidence in its ability to form a government independently. Meanwhile, the BJP has denied contacting the JD-S and believes that it will receive a clear mandate. The election results are set to be announced on Saturday.

The BJP is aiming to break a 38-year-old election pattern, where the incumbent party has never been voted into power in the state, depending on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the Congress is hoping for a win that would provide much-needed momentum ahead of next year's national election. Several pollsters predict that the JD-S, led by Mr. Kumaraswamy and his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, may emerge as a "kingmaker" or a "king," potentially holding the key to government formation in the event of a stalemate, as they have done in the past.