The Election Commission of India pn Monday sent a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking for clarification regarding the comment on the "sovereignty" of Karnataka that was allegedly made by senior party leader Sonia Gandhi. The request for clarification came after a complaint was lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP had approached EC over Sonia Gandhi's comment

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party approached the Election Commission to take action against Sonia Gandhi, who they claim made the controversial remark about the "sovereignty" of Karnataka. The party demanded that Sonia Gandhi's Congress party be derecognized and an FIR be filed against her. A delegation led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission in Delhi regarding the matter.

EC sends letter to Congress President

In a statement on Monday evening, the EC said: "The Commission received a complaint dated 8th May, 2023 submitted by the leaders of BJP, Bhupender Yadav, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak...According to the complaint made by BJP, the above tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration," said the poll panel.

“The Election Commission of India today issued a letter to INC President to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP."

BJP asks EC to de-recognize Congress party

As per EC, the BJP had alleged in its complaint that, "Karnataka, is a very important member state in the union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous & pernicious consequences.”

Tarun Chugh, a party leader who was among the delegation that visited the Election Commission, spoke to reporters and cited the Representation of the People Act to support the demand for derecognition of the Congress party. The delegation included BJP MP Anil Baluni and leader Om Pathak. Additionally, the BJP submitted a copy of a Congress tweet that quoted Gandhi, who chairs the Congress Parliamentary Party, on the issue.