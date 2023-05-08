Karnataka Elections 2023: EC issues notice to BJP after advertisement claiming Congress as 'corrupt party'

Admin

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel after it received a complaint from the Congress that the saffron party in the state has published an advertisement on Monday against it, making some specific claims.

In a notice sent to Kateel, ECI said, "While general claims and accusations are part of election campaigns, specific allegations & claims about the opponents need to be supported by verifiable and traceable facts. Any claim made without basis and empirical evidence has potential of misleading the voters thereby robbing them of their right of making right and informed choices amongst the candidate thus disturbing level playing field," the EC said in its notice."

A similar notice has also been issued to the Congress president as well for its "corruption rate card" advertisement where it issued posts and advertisements targeting the ruling BJP.

In the run up to the Karnataka elections, Congress has alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister's post was up for grabs for ₹2500 crores and the rate of ministerial posts is ₹500 crores.

Karnataka will vote for the Assembly elections on May 10. Results will be out on May 13.