 Karnataka Elections 2023: EC issues notice to BJP after advertisement claiming Congress as 'corrupt party'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: EC issues notice to BJP after advertisement claiming Congress as 'corrupt party'

Karnataka Elections 2023: EC issues notice to BJP after advertisement claiming Congress as 'corrupt party'

"While general claims and accusations are part of election campaigns, specific allegations & claims about the opponents need to be supported by verifiable and traceable facts," said ECI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Admin

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel after it received a complaint from the Congress that the saffron party in the state has published an advertisement on Monday against it, making some specific claims.

In a notice sent to Kateel, ECI said, "While general claims and accusations are part of election campaigns, specific allegations & claims about the opponents need to be supported by verifiable and traceable facts. Any claim made without basis and empirical evidence has potential of misleading the voters thereby robbing them of their right of making right and informed choices amongst the candidate thus disturbing level playing field," the EC said in its notice."

A similar notice has also been issued to the Congress president as well for its "corruption rate card" advertisement where it issued posts and advertisements targeting the ruling BJP.

In the run up to the Karnataka elections, Congress has alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister's post was up for grabs for ₹2500 crores and the rate of ministerial posts is ₹500 crores.

Karnataka will vote for the Assembly elections on May 10. Results will be out on May 13.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP moves EC against Sonia Gandhi over 'sovereignty' remark
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sends letter to Congress President seeking clarification on Sonia...

Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sends letter to Congress President seeking clarification on Sonia...

J&K: Unseasonal snowfall hits normal life in several parts; weather conditions to improve in next 24...

J&K: Unseasonal snowfall hits normal life in several parts; weather conditions to improve in next 24...

Video of YouTuber Agastay Chauhan's bike, moments before crash emerges on social media

Video of YouTuber Agastay Chauhan's bike, moments before crash emerges on social media

CM Biren Singh says '60 innocent people killed' in Manipur violence, appeals for peace

CM Biren Singh says '60 innocent people killed' in Manipur violence, appeals for peace

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: India signs MoU with Japan for 4 High-Speed Rail Stations

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: India signs MoU with Japan for 4 High-Speed Rail Stations