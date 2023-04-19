Karnataka Elections 2023: Dharwad BJP Yuva Morcha leader killed after alleged dispute with youths of rival political factions |

Karnataka: BJP's Dharward Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kammar was allegedly murdered on Tuesday.

According to reports, cops informed that there was a fight between supporters of Praveen and youths of rival political factions. He had gone to intervene when eventually he was stabbed. Three people have been detained in the matter.

With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar.



He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night.



BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati. pic.twitter.com/eI6SW1nKEh — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 19, 2023

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya expressed anguish while sharing the news of this unfortunate incident on his Twitter. He also demanded immediate arrest of those who are accused in the incident.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.