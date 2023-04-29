Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP takes the snaky trail, calls Sonia Gandhi a vishkanya

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP takes the snaky trail, dubs Sonia Gandhi a vishkanya |

Campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections seems to be meandering through a snaky path. Taking a cue from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP MLA and former minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday stretched the poisonous snake analogy further and dubbed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a Vishkanya (venomous woman).

Yatnal is contesting from Vijayapura and is a star campaigner of the party. “Our Prime Minister is respected all over the world. America, which had once denied him a visa, spreads a red carpet to welcome him. Kharge called him a cobra. Then, is Sonia Gandhi a ‘vishkanya’ (venomous woman)? They had insulted Modi by stating that a tea seller has become the Prime Minister. As a result, the Congress has been decimated and the party cannot even secure the post of Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha),” Yatnal said at a campaign rally at Yelburga in Koppal district.

DK Shivakumar demands apology from PM Modi

A video of Yatnal’s speech went viral on social media with users criticising him and saying he is a close aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The Congress was soon up on its feet. KPCC president DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP and demanded an apology from Modi and Chief Minister Bommai for allegedly “insulting Sonia Gandhi”. He urged BJP president JP Nadda to expel Yatnal from the party immediately, before people revolt against him.

“By expelling him, BJP will show that it respects women. I don't want an apology from a rogue (Yatnal) but on his behalf PM Modi and Bommai should tender an apology,” Shivakumar said at a press conference.

The BJP is ‘encouraging’ Yatnal to make nasty remarks about leaders, Shivakumar alleged.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said BJP leaders in Karnataka have lost their mental balance and political propriety.