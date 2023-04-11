Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops own MLAs

PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka assembly election on May 10.

In the first list, the BJP has chosen several Congress defectors while dropping some of its own MLAs.

BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, to contest from the Shikaripura seat. State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat

As per reports, a second list will be released soon to finalize the candidates for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka.

As per reports, Bommai himself will contest from his current seat in the Shiggaon constituency. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh announced that this time around, there are 52 new candidates, of which 32 are from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 30 are from Scheduled Castes (SC).