 Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops own MLAs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops own MLAs

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops own MLAs

As per reports, Bommai himself will contest from his current seat in the Shiggaon constituency

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka assembly election on May 10. 

In the first list, the BJP has chosen several Congress defectors while dropping some of its own MLAs. 

BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, to contest from the Shikaripura seat. State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat

As per reports, a second list will be released soon to finalize the candidates for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. 

As per reports, Bommai himself will contest from his current seat in the Shiggaon constituency. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh announced that this time around, there are 52 new candidates, of which 32 are from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 30 are from Scheduled Castes (SC).

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: Eshwarappa, other senior leaders want to bring new blood in politics, says...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

Kolkata-based businessman, wanted by Mumbai Police, duped SBI to the tune of around ₹95 crore: ED

Kolkata-based businessman, wanted by Mumbai Police, duped SBI to the tune of around ₹95 crore: ED

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops...

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops...

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel announces ₹10 lakh compensation & job for family of man killed in mob...

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel announces ₹10 lakh compensation & job for family of man killed in mob...

Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer

Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer