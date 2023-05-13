Karnataka Election Results: Basavaraj Bommai acknowledges defeat, says 'We were unable to make the mark'

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharaitya Janata Party Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat on Saturday, he said told the press that the party was unable to make the mark. Counting of votes for the 224-seat Assembly is currently underway and early trends show that Congress is leading with BJP following behind.

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," CM Bommai was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

