Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Karnataka: Eight dead, 20 injured as bus overturns in Tumkur district

FPJ Web Desk
As many as eight people were killed and more than 20 were critically injured including students after the bus they were travelling overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place today morning when a private bus carrying passengers overturned at Pavagada taluka of Tumkur district.


Police said initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying 60 passengers, turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle.


More details awaited.

