India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:48 AM IST

Karnataka: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Bengaluru

ANI
Representational Image | PTI File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:48 AM IST
