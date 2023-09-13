 Karnataka: Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe For Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol In Bidar
Karnataka: Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe For Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol In Bidar

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe | Representative pic

Bida, September 13: A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death by her alcoholic son in Bidar district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Chetty Galli in Bidar city and the deceased has been identified as Shakuntala Rajakumara Shindhe. According to police, the accused Deepak had disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Drunkard used to quarrel with his mother every day demanding money for liquor

Deepak, a drunkard, used to quarrel with his mother every day demanding money for liquor. On Tuesday, when he again demanded money, his mother refused, leading to a quarrel between the two.

The man attacked his mother with an axe and fled

In a fit of rage, the man attacked his mother with an axe and fled. The relatives rushed the woman to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries this morning. Humnabad police have taken up the case for investigation.

