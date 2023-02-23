e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: Drunk passenger pees on female co-passenger's seat in state bus

Karnataka: Drunk passenger pees on female co-passenger's seat in state bus

When it stopped for meals next to a dhaba, the non-AC sleeper bus was travelling from Vijaypura to Mangalore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Drunk passenger pees on female co-passenger's seat in state bus | Representative Image
On a bus operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), a 30-year-old man is accused of urinating on a seat designated for a 20-year-old female companion. The event took place in the Hubballi district, close to Kiresooru Dhaba.

When it stopped for meals next to a dhaba, the non-AC sleeper bus was travelling from Vijaypura to Mangalore.

When everyone exited the bus, the man allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger's seat while under the influence of alcohol.

Read Also
Air India Pee-gate: Shankar Mishra's petition for regular bail plea adjourned to January 30 by Delhi...
article-image

When woman came back found urine near her seat

Once she finished her dinner, the woman came back and pointed out the pee by her seat to the conductor and driver.

Following this, the bus conductor and driver approached the man, and other passengers forbade him from boarding the vehicle once more.

The female passenger was given a different seat, but she resisted filing a police report against the suspect.

