Karnataka: DRDO's TAPAS Drone Crashes Near Vaddikere Village; Visuals Surface |

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, official sources said. The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk.

According to sources, the DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred. The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside was scattered on the field.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities.

About TAPAS Drone

1. TAPAS-BH UAV (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon) is an indigenous medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.

2. It was showcased at Aero India 2023, featuring both static and aerial demonstrations.

3. Developed by DRDO, TAPAS addresses armed forces' Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) needs.

4. It boasts a flight endurance of over 18 hours and can operate at altitudes up to 28,000 feet.

5. TAPAS operates autonomously or under remote control with pre-programmed flight plans, suited for various conditions including day and night operations.