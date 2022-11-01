Karnataka: Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured

Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured |

Chamrajnagar: In a recent incident, over 20 people were injured as a chariot overturned during the procession of the Veerabadreswar temple festival here.

The temple is a 19th century building located near Mysuru in the district of Karanataka. The festival is one of the main events that are being celebrated here.

In a viral video, the chariot, which belongs to the temple, overturned while carrying it during the procession. The people, to save themselves from getting injured, were seen running away in the video. However, no casualties were reported till now.