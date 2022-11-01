e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured

Karnataka: Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured

The temple is a 19th century building present near Mysuru district of Karanataka.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured |
Follow us on

Chamrajnagar: In a recent incident, over 20 people were injured as a chariot overturned during the procession of the Veerabadreswar temple festival here.

The temple is a 19th century building located near Mysuru in the district of Karanataka. The festival is one of the main events that are being celebrated here.

In a viral video, the chariot, which belongs to the temple, overturned while carrying it during the procession. The people, to save themselves from getting injured, were seen running away in the video. However, no casualties were reported till now.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Dalit student beaten up by teacher for not bringing plate from home for food

VIDEO: Dalit student beaten up by teacher for not bringing plate from home for food

Watch: TRS & BJP workers clash in Telangana during the last leg of bypoll campaign

Watch: TRS & BJP workers clash in Telangana during the last leg of bypoll campaign

Maharashtra state government sends personalized AI Diwali video messages to over 4 crore people

Maharashtra state government sends personalized AI Diwali video messages to over 4 crore people

Morbi bridge collapse: Young samaritans save around 60 lives

Morbi bridge collapse: Young samaritans save around 60 lives

Karnataka: Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured

Karnataka: Dramatic visuals of chariot overturning during procession caught on camera; 20 injured