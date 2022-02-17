Karnataka: DK Shivakumar and KS Eshwarappa almost come to blows over latter's ‘bhagwa dhwaj’ remark

Bengaluru: Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa and state Congress president DK Shivakumar almost came to blows in the state Assembly over the former’s purported statement that the ‘bhagwa dhwaj’ (saffron flag) “may become the national flag in future”.

Eshwarappa recently claimed the saffron flag may be hoisted at the Red Fort (in future). He, however, had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

The issue figured in the Assembly when opposition leader Siddaramaiah demanded dismissal and a sedition case against Eshwarappa Wednesday for “insulting the tricolour”. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri sought to hear Eshwarappa’s version when Shivakumar commented saying “Why do you want to hear a person who has been involved in ‘desha droha’ (treason)? We cannot allow the minister to speak before the submission. ”

Eshwarappa then lost his cool calling DKS “desha drohi”, accusing him of looting the resources of the state and hence, was put behind bars. “. . .you are on bail, not me,” he shouted.

DKS then jumped into the well of the Assembly to physically attack the BJP minister who also charged forward. Party members prevented a clash.

The speaker then adjourned the house for lunch in an effort to defuse the explosive situation.

Later, Law minister JC Madhuswamy clarified Eshwarappa’s statement saying he was speaking of the saffron flag being raised at the Red Fort, maybe in 100 or 200 years.

Siddaramaiah, however, said Eshwarappa’s statement is unpardonable. “No BJP leader has condemned this so far. Eshwarappa, who does not know parliamentary language, has insulted the parents of Shivakumar,” he alleged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:03 PM IST