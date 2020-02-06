Karnataka: Defector MLAs inducted in Yediyurappa’s cabinet, loyalists kept out

Bengaluru: In a move that will trigger a political quake in the days ahead from BJP loyalists and old-timers, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday expanded his six-month old cabinet inducting 10 Congress and JD(S) rebels who had helped him assume power through defections.

In total 13 lawmakers had withdrawn their support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy last July, causing it to collapse. They then had to give up their MLA posts, crossed over to the BJP and contested by-elections on BJP tickets. All 13 were given BJP tickets to contest bypolls but only 11 of them won.

Of the winners, only Mahesh Kumathalli was left out of the current expansion.

The Chief Minister said, "It will be difficult to take in Mahesh Kumathalli, but we will give him some important responsibility." Kumathalli himself has said he would not embarrass the BJP but that he did have questions over his omission.