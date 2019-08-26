Karnataka: Decision on Deputy CM, minister portfolios soon; says B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: A decision will be made on Monday on who will be appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the state's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. He also announced that the portfolios of the newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted either on Monday or Tuesday.

"Today it will be decided to whom Deputy Chief Minister post has to be given. I will send the list to the Governor. It will also be decided by today or tomorrow, which portfolio has to be allotted to whom," Yediyurappa said.

On August 20, Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet by inducting 17 legislators, nearly a month after the BJP formed the government in the state.