Karnataka death toll crosses 2,000

Bengaluru

The Covid-19 death toll crossed the 2,000-mark in Karnataka on Wednesday while in Bengaluru alone, it was nearly 1,000.

The state reported 92 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the total to 2,147. In Bengaluru alone, 30 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the total death toll to 987.

The state continued to record over 5,000 new cases with the figures for Wednesday touching 5,503. The total caseload stood at 1,12,504. Bengaluru saw 2,270 new cases and the total was 51,091.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected an interim prayer to postpone Karnataka Common Entrance Test exam. It will now happen as per schedule on July 30 and 31.

The HC asked the state government to provide transport to students on a case by case basis. It also directed the state government to upload the SOP for the exam before 8 pm on Wednesday. The plea pleading for postponement was filed by students.

The government presented a written submission to the High Court confirming its plans to go ahead and conduct the K-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The government said 1.84 lakh students had downloaded the hall tickets for the exam stating it is "neither feasible nor proper in the larger interests of students" to stop the exam.